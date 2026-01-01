Ancient Caves of Lol-Tún Set to Reopen in 2026 After Major Restoration

Yucatán, Mexico — The historic Lol-Tún caves, a major tourist attraction and archaeological site, are scheduled to reopen to the public in 2026, following extensive restoration efforts. While the exact reopening date has not been announced, the site has been closed since 2020 due to significant damage from flooding triggered by a storm.

The flooding resulted in the destruction of walkways and critical damage to the electrical infrastructure, including the lighting system that ensures public safety. In response, authorities have prioritized full-scale restoration and modernization of the cave system to preserve its natural environment and archaeological significance.

Xavier Alayola Rosado, the acting head of Cultur, the government organization overseeing the site, mentioned that the unique conditions inside Lol-Tún present technical challenges, particularly the need for specific lighting fixtures capable of withstanding the caves’ high humidity levels. The team aims to source these fixtures from local suppliers to ensure long-term maintenance can be efficiently managed.

Alongside the restoration of the caves, improvements to above-ground facilities are also underway. This includes new bathrooms and palapa structures. In collaboration with Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History, crews have conducted extensive cleaning measures inside the caves and are training staff in safety and wildlife management to prepare for visitors.

Notably, Lol-Tún has great cultural and historical importance. The Yucatec Maya name translates to ‘Stone Flower,’ and archaeological evidence has shown human activity in the area from over 10,000 years ago, revealing that the caves provided water, clay, and limestone, crucial for the ancient Maya.

The caves also held significant religious meaning for the Maya. They were regarded as sacred spaces, gateways to the underworld known as Xibalba. Archaeological findings, such as rock paintings, petroglyphs, and ceremonial tools, point to the caves’ role in ancient rituals. Among the notable features is the large stone head, known as the ‘Lol-Tún Head.’

As part of the larger Puuc archaeological region, which includes sites like Uxmal and Labná, Lol-Tún highlights the long and rich history of the area. Its reopening not only promises to enhance tourism but also ensures the ongoing study and preservation of this ancient site.