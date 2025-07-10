News
Ancient Roman Boxing Gloves Unearthed Near Hadrian’s Wall
Vindolanda, England — Ancient Roman boxing gloves, believed to be the first of their kind, were discovered near Hadrian's Wall. Unearthed last year, these gloves resemble padded knuckle guards rather than modern boxing gloves, yet they served similar purposes. Dating back to 120 A.D., they remain well-preserved, fitting comfortably on a hand and showcasing the imprint of an ancient fist.
The gloves were found in a pre-Hadrianic Roman cavalry barrack beneath the Vindolanda stone fort. Excavations continue at the site, revealing military relics, including swords and personal items linked to gladiators and their families. “The hairs stand up on the back of your neck when you realize that you have discovered something as astonishing as these boxing gloves,” said the Vindolanda Trust’s director of excavations.
These boxing gloves’ excellent preservation is attributed to their concealment under a concrete floor, providing a dry, oxygen-free environment that prevented decomposition. While boxing has been portrayed in mosaics and paintings, no previous physical evidence had surfaced until this find.
Patricia Birley, former director of the Vindolanda Trust, remarked, “It’s always tremendously exciting when you find something that you know about through other sources – depictions on wall paintings, vases… but to see the real thing is something quite unique.” She noted that one of the gloves had been repaired, indicating the owner’s desire to maintain it. “It’s that human touch that you get through the real object,” Birley added.
Boxing in ancient Rome was more a sport and pastime than a purely combative practice, often performed in competitions for spectators. The historical impact of this discovery will be showcased at the Vindolanda site museum, allowing visitors to connect with the past.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter
- Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell
- Gov. Adriana D. Kugler Discusses Inflation and Federal Reserve Policies
- Philly Music Scene Highlights Anniversary with Diverse Weekend Lineup