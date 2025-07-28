Anderson Responds to Backlash Over Lohan Interview Clip from 2003

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Anthony Anderson is facing backlash after a clip from a 2003 interview with then-17-year-old Lindsay Lohan resurfaced on social media. The interview aired on December 16, 2003, when Anderson was guest hosting ‘The Sharon Osbourne Show.’ At the time, he was 33 years old and Lohan was promoting her film ‘Freaky Friday.’

The clip shows a conversation where Anderson asks Lohan about her living arrangements with fellow actress Raven-Symoné. He tells her, ‘Both of you are beautiful women,’ and then inquires, ‘What gentlemen will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?’ Lohan replies, ‘No one. I don’t have a boyfriend,’ prompting Anderson to remark, ‘She’s single, but looking!’

When Lohan pointedly responds, ‘I’m illegal for people that are old,’ Anderson laughs and says, ‘Well, you know, some men like ’em young. We ain’t gonna mention no names, but you know, I’m one of ’em.’ This led to a wave of criticism online, with viewers expressing discomfort at his comments.

A spokesperson for Anderson later stated, ‘This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory.’

Following the resurgence of the clip, social media users reacted with shock and disbelief. One user remarked, ‘It just kept getting worse… and worse,’ while another questioned whether success in Hollywood required inappropriate behavior.

Anderson has faced past allegations of sexual misconduct, including a dropped accusation linked to the 2004 film ‘Hustle & Flow.’ His representatives addressed these claims, stressing that all allegations have been thoroughly investigated and deemed meritless.

As of now, Lohan, who is actively promoting her upcoming movie ‘Freakier Friday,’ has not publicly commented on the resurfaced interview or Anderson’s response.