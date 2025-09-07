Entertainment
Andorra Taste Celebrates Culinary Excellence from September 17-21
ESCALDES-ENGORDANY, Andorra — The much-anticipated culinary festival, Andorra Taste, returns this September, transforming Escaldes-Engordany into a hub for high cuisine and local products from September 17 to 21. The event celebrates mountain cooking, sustainability, and territorial identity with an exciting blend of tastings, live music, and workshops.
This year, from September 19 to 21, the town will host a bustling market featuring 22 local restaurants, with tastings priced at just 5 euros each. Attendees can enjoy local product stalls, children’s workshops, masterclasses, and cooking demonstrations, all while listening to music from various Andorran artists.
Andorra Taste surged in popularity last year, serving over 34,000 tastings and receiving a public satisfaction score of 8.9 out of 10. The festival is designed to be both popular and professional; it offers an accessible experience for the general public while providing a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas and foster innovation.
One of the highlights this year will be renowned chef Ferran Adrià, who will deliver a keynote address on September 17 at the Auditori Prat del Roure. This will be Adrià’s first direct participation in Andorra Taste, and he will share insights on mountain cooking and contemporary culinary evolution. His appearance coincides with the presentation of the Andorra Taste Award 2025, which honors influential figures in gastronomy.
Notable chefs from the Alps, including Emmanuel Renaut from France and Zineb Hattab from Switzerland, will showcase how mountain produce influences their culinary creativity. A new addition this year is the participation of Georgian chef Daduna Ghlonti, who will introduce the audience to her ancient culinary traditions.
Spanish cuisine will also feature prominently, with chefs like Luis Alberto Lera and Oriol Castro bringing their innovative culinary styles to the festival. Lera emphasizes sustainable hunting practices, while Castro is recognized for his cutting-edge cuisine at Disfrutar in Barcelona.
The event marks the fourth edition of Andorra Taste, which aims to position high mountain cuisine as a cultural identity and an international promotion vehicle. It is part of the Andorra Gastronomy Plan 2025, designed to enhance culinary excellence and competitiveness.
As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for collaborations and culinary experiences that merge tradition and innovation. Local chefs, including ambassador chefs and participants in Andorra Taste, will demonstrate the best of Andorran gastronomy, enriched with flavors from mountain regions worldwide.
Recent Posts
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation