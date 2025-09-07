Andorra Taste Celebrates Culinary Excellence from September 17-21

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY, Andorra — The much-anticipated culinary festival, Andorra Taste, returns this September, transforming Escaldes-Engordany into a hub for high cuisine and local products from September 17 to 21. The event celebrates mountain cooking, sustainability, and territorial identity with an exciting blend of tastings, live music, and workshops.

This year, from September 19 to 21, the town will host a bustling market featuring 22 local restaurants, with tastings priced at just 5 euros each. Attendees can enjoy local product stalls, children’s workshops, masterclasses, and cooking demonstrations, all while listening to music from various Andorran artists.

Andorra Taste surged in popularity last year, serving over 34,000 tastings and receiving a public satisfaction score of 8.9 out of 10. The festival is designed to be both popular and professional; it offers an accessible experience for the general public while providing a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas and foster innovation.

One of the highlights this year will be renowned chef Ferran Adrià, who will deliver a keynote address on September 17 at the Auditori Prat del Roure. This will be Adrià’s first direct participation in Andorra Taste, and he will share insights on mountain cooking and contemporary culinary evolution. His appearance coincides with the presentation of the Andorra Taste Award 2025, which honors influential figures in gastronomy.

Notable chefs from the Alps, including Emmanuel Renaut from France and Zineb Hattab from Switzerland, will showcase how mountain produce influences their culinary creativity. A new addition this year is the participation of Georgian chef Daduna Ghlonti, who will introduce the audience to her ancient culinary traditions.

Spanish cuisine will also feature prominently, with chefs like Luis Alberto Lera and Oriol Castro bringing their innovative culinary styles to the festival. Lera emphasizes sustainable hunting practices, while Castro is recognized for his cutting-edge cuisine at Disfrutar in Barcelona.

The event marks the fourth edition of Andorra Taste, which aims to position high mountain cuisine as a cultural identity and an international promotion vehicle. It is part of the Andorra Gastronomy Plan 2025, designed to enhance culinary excellence and competitiveness.

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for collaborations and culinary experiences that merge tradition and innovation. Local chefs, including ambassador chefs and participants in Andorra Taste, will demonstrate the best of Andorran gastronomy, enriched with flavors from mountain regions worldwide.