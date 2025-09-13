Sports
Andrade’s WWE Tenure Ends, Moves to Alumni Section
Tulsa, Oklahoma — Andrade has officially concluded his tenure with WWE as he has been moved to the alumni section of the company’s website. This change has confirmed his departure from the promotion after two stints with the company.
The announcement comes after Andrade, whose real name is Manuel Andrade Oropeza, had been absent from television for several weeks. He was last seen teaming with Rey Fenix in a Six-Team TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.
According to reports, Andrade was not listed on WWE’s internal injury list as of August. Sources mentioned there were concerns regarding his bookings, with one stating, ‘if it was possible, he would be’ booked for matches.
Andrade is a third-generation luchador originally from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. He began wrestling at age 13 under the name Brillante Jr. and later gained fame in Mexico as La Sombra, becoming a multi-time champion and a founding member of ‘Los Ingobernables.’
After joining WWE in 2015, Andrade had notable success in NXT. He won the NXT Championship and delivered a five-star match against Johnny Gargano at ‘NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.’ He moved to the main roster in 2018, capturing the WWE United States Championship.
His initial stay with WWE ended in 2021 after he was granted his release. After a two-year run in AEW, Andrade made a surprise return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, despite winning the WWE Speed Championship during his second run, he did not re-enter the main event scene.
Details surrounding Andrade’s departure are still unclear, including whether he requested his release or if it was a decision by WWE. Some sources indicated that his departure had been discussed for at least a week and had impacted creative plans.
As Andrade transitions to being a free agent, fans and experts alike are eager to see what lies ahead for the talented wrestler.
Recent Posts
- Michigan State Prepares for Youngstown State Showdown on Saturday
- Michael Vick Returns as Head Coach Amid Rutgers Showdown
- Andrade’s WWE Tenure Ends, Moves to Alumni Section
- América de Cali Appoints David González as New Coach
- Bianca Andrade Shines at The Town Festival After Europe Trip
- Belichick Faces Pressure as Tar Heels Prepare for Richmond Showdown
- Montana State Seeks First Win Against San Diego After Tough Start
- Facundo Buonanotte Impresses Chelsea Teammates After Recent Signing
- Oregon State Faces Texas Tech in Crucial Matchup Saturday
- Nebraska Fans Pick Freshman Stars Ahead of Houston Christian Game
- Central State Faces Tuskegee in HBCU Football Showdown This Saturday
- No. 5 Grizzlies Prepare for Rivalry Clash Against No. 16 North Dakota
- Stamford Art Business Thrives After Devastating Fire
- Ball State Football Launches Weekly Docuseries for 2025 Season
- Missouri QB Sam Horn Out for 2025 Season After Leg Surgery
- Lucas Bergvall Scores First Premier League Goal for Tottenham
- Tottenham Overcomes West Ham in Fiery London Derby Showdown
- UNC Football Prepares for Major Challenge Against South Dakota
- Alabama Football Freshman Faces Challenges After Tough Game
- Transfer Portal Stars Shine Early in 2025 College Football Season