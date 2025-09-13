Andrade’s WWE Tenure Ends, Moves to Alumni Section

Tulsa, Oklahoma — Andrade has officially concluded his tenure with WWE as he has been moved to the alumni section of the company’s website. This change has confirmed his departure from the promotion after two stints with the company.

The announcement comes after Andrade, whose real name is Manuel Andrade Oropeza, had been absent from television for several weeks. He was last seen teaming with Rey Fenix in a Six-Team TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

According to reports, Andrade was not listed on WWE’s internal injury list as of August. Sources mentioned there were concerns regarding his bookings, with one stating, ‘if it was possible, he would be’ booked for matches.

Andrade is a third-generation luchador originally from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. He began wrestling at age 13 under the name Brillante Jr. and later gained fame in Mexico as La Sombra, becoming a multi-time champion and a founding member of ‘Los Ingobernables.’

After joining WWE in 2015, Andrade had notable success in NXT. He won the NXT Championship and delivered a five-star match against Johnny Gargano at ‘NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.’ He moved to the main roster in 2018, capturing the WWE United States Championship.

His initial stay with WWE ended in 2021 after he was granted his release. After a two-year run in AEW, Andrade made a surprise return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, despite winning the WWE Speed Championship during his second run, he did not re-enter the main event scene.

Details surrounding Andrade’s departure are still unclear, including whether he requested his release or if it was a decision by WWE. Some sources indicated that his departure had been discussed for at least a week and had impacted creative plans.

As Andrade transitions to being a free agent, fans and experts alike are eager to see what lies ahead for the talented wrestler.