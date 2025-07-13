Sports
Andre Agassi Frustrated by Celebrity Talk at Wimbledon Semifinals
London, UK – Andre Agassi expressed frustration during the BBC’s broadcast of the Wimbledon men’s semifinals on Friday, focusing on tennis analysis rather than celebrity gossip.
Agassi, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was co-commentating alongside Andrew Castle, who repeatedly shifted the conversation to the celebrities watching from the Royal Box. Notable figures included actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Rami Malek, along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
As Carlos Alcaraz faced Taylor Fritz in a thrilling match, Agassi attempted to discuss Fritz’s performance. “I can just make one comment here that’s short of a prediction,” Agassi said. “We saw Taylor go to another level of risk with his serve, which dropped his percentage but then paid off for him.”
Castle interrupted with comments about a musical theater star in attendance, prompting Agassi to awkwardly reply, “I did not know who they were.” Castle pressed on, jokingly suggesting they play a game of “Guess the royal box member.” Agassi’s response was clear: “Don’t torture me. Let me finish my point.”
The tensions peaked when Castle interjected again about another VIP, prompting Agassi to snap, “People watching are watching for tennis, not for this.” Agassi reiterated his preference for analyzing the game, telling Castle, “Do not ask me about people that you show on television because this is my weakness.”
Alcaraz is set to face Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday, after Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the other semifinal.
