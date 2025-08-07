Andre Agassi Inspires at Leadership Academy in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Tennis champion Andre Agassi addressed the Shore Capital Partner’s Annual Leadership Academy on July 14, 2025, sharing insights on leadership and mindset. The event highlighted the importance of purpose in personal and professional growth.

Agassi, alongside Jish Bia in a fireside chat, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak at the event. He emphasized how having a clear purpose can lead to significant growth and resilience during challenges. “Staying focused makes a big difference,” Agassi said, drawing from his experiences as a top athlete.

The former tennis star recounted stories from his illustrious career, where he won eight Grand Slam titles, and later transitioned into coaching players like Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov. He also noted how playing pickleball with his wife, Steffi Graf, contributes to his active lifestyle today.

After the talk, Agassi’s daughter, Jaz, shared her thoughts on Instagram, commenting “This is motivating” on a clip from her father’s speech. Her response reflected admiration and recognition of the valuable lessons her father imparts.

In past interviews, Agassi has also discussed his parenting philosophy, particularly his desire to break cycles of dysfunction from his childhood. In a 2018 interview, he stated, “My goal: We all try to break the cycle of dysfunction in our childhood. And I’ve done my best to do that.”

Jaz has previously shown her support for her parents, including sharing clips of Graf’s teachings at youth sports camps. Both parents inspire her through their actions and commitment to mentoring others.