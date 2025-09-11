Andre Agassi Reflects on Family and Philanthropy at US Open

New York, NY – Tennis legend Andre Agassi enjoyed a memorable visit to the US Open this year, blending family time with appearances on the court. Accompanied by his daughter Jaz, Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, created lasting memories during the tournament.

Agassi, a two-time US Open champion, arrived at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where he and Jaz drew attention from fans as they settled into Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Novak Djokovic face Learner Tien in the opening round.

His involvement at the event extended beyond spectating. Agassi participated in the ‘Stars of the Open’ charity exhibition match, teaming up with 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff against tennis icons Venus Williams and John McEnroe.

Outside the courts, family moments were front and center. Agassi shared brunch with his wife, Steffi Graf, their children, and close friends. He also reconnected with tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Kateřina Siniaková.

Following the tournament’s conclusion, where Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men’s title and Aryna Sabalenka retained her women’s title, Agassi shared highlights on Instagram, captioned “Great times with great people @usopen.”

During the week, Agassi snapped photos with fellow players such as Taylor Townsend and former coach Brad Gilbert. He even joined a fun doubles match with Andy Roddick, Tracy Austin, and Rajeev Ram.

At the 2025 US Open Opening Night Gala, Agassi was awarded the USTA Foundation’s Serving Up Dreams Award. In a heartfelt speech, he highlighted how education transformed his life and the lives of countless children.

“I needed my reason,” Agassi said. “I found something that my name was on, but had nothing to do with me. Something that I was connected to, but much larger than me.”

He emphasized the importance of education in his journey, stating, “If all it gave me was my second chance at being present and enjoying tennis for what it was, I would say thank you.”

The award recognized Agassi’s dedication to philanthropy through the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which has raised over $180 million for various educational initiatives, including the College Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas.