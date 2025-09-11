Sports
Andre Agassi Reflects on Family and Philanthropy at US Open
New York, NY – Tennis legend Andre Agassi enjoyed a memorable visit to the US Open this year, blending family time with appearances on the court. Accompanied by his daughter Jaz, Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, created lasting memories during the tournament.
Agassi, a two-time US Open champion, arrived at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where he and Jaz drew attention from fans as they settled into Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Novak Djokovic face Learner Tien in the opening round.
His involvement at the event extended beyond spectating. Agassi participated in the ‘Stars of the Open’ charity exhibition match, teaming up with 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff against tennis icons Venus Williams and John McEnroe.
Outside the courts, family moments were front and center. Agassi shared brunch with his wife, Steffi Graf, their children, and close friends. He also reconnected with tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Kateřina Siniaková.
Following the tournament’s conclusion, where Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men’s title and Aryna Sabalenka retained her women’s title, Agassi shared highlights on Instagram, captioned “Great times with great people @usopen.”
During the week, Agassi snapped photos with fellow players such as Taylor Townsend and former coach Brad Gilbert. He even joined a fun doubles match with Andy Roddick, Tracy Austin, and Rajeev Ram.
At the 2025 US Open Opening Night Gala, Agassi was awarded the USTA Foundation’s Serving Up Dreams Award. In a heartfelt speech, he highlighted how education transformed his life and the lives of countless children.
“I needed my reason,” Agassi said. “I found something that my name was on, but had nothing to do with me. Something that I was connected to, but much larger than me.”
He emphasized the importance of education in his journey, stating, “If all it gave me was my second chance at being present and enjoying tennis for what it was, I would say thank you.”
The award recognized Agassi’s dedication to philanthropy through the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which has raised over $180 million for various educational initiatives, including the College Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas.
Recent Posts
- Gonzalez and Kelce Clash: Who’s the Greatest Chiefs Tight End?
- Botafogo and Vasco Clash in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinal Showdown
- Columbia Police Update Search for Missing Woman Angela Fuller
- Rams Edge Texans 24-20 in Season Opener at SoFi Stadium
- Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Split After Nearly Two Years Together
- 49ers Update: Injury News and Key Performances from Sunday’s Game
- Nationals Aim for Series Win Against Marlins Tonight
- Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
- NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
- Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video
- Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open