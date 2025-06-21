Sports
Andre Burakovsky Traded to Blackhawks from Kraken in Forward Swap
Chicago, IL — The Chicago Blackhawks announced a trade early Saturday morning, acquiring forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.
Burakovsky, a 30-year-old veteran, tallied 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points over 79 games with the Kraken during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-3 winger, originally drafted 23rd overall by the Washington Capitals in 2013, helped secure two Stanley Cup championships — first with Washington in 2018 and again with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.
“Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago,” said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill.
Burakovsky has recorded a total of 387 points in 696 career NHL games across his tenures with the Capitals, Avalanche, and Kraken. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.
In return, the Blackhawks send Veleno to the Kraken. The 25-year-old forward posted eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 74 games this past season, playing for both the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.
Veleno, who was drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft, has accumulated 38 goals and 81 points in 306 career NHL games. He is in the final year of a two-year contract worth $4.55 million.
This trade not only shifts forwards between teams but also provides Chicago with additional salary cap flexibility while welcoming a proven scorer in Burakovsky.
