Sports
Andre Drummond Opts Into Player Option for Upcoming NBA Season
PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBA free agency will officially start on Monday evening, but Andre Drummond is already making headlines. The veteran center has decided to opt into his $5 million player option for the upcoming season with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
Drummond, a former All-Star, rejoined the Sixers last summer, taking on a backup role behind star center Joel Embiid. He had previously played for Philadelphia in 2021 before a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets, where he was traded in the high-profile deal involving Ben Simmons and James Harden.
Despite facing injury struggles last season, appearing in only 40 games, Drummond provided solid numbers when healthy, averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His experience and ability make him a valuable asset for the Sixers, often referred to as ‘Embiid insurance.’
By opting into his contract, Drummond allows the Sixers to focus on other areas during free agency without the pressure of finding a backup center. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to continue utilizing Drummond as a key player off the bench, potentially contributing to the team’s playoff aspirations for the coming season.
Recent Posts
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions