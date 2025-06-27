Andre Drummond Opts Into Player Option for Upcoming NBA Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA — NBA free agency will officially start on Monday evening, but Andre Drummond is already making headlines. The veteran center has decided to opt into his $5 million player option for the upcoming season with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Drummond, a former All-Star, rejoined the Sixers last summer, taking on a backup role behind star center Joel Embiid. He had previously played for Philadelphia in 2021 before a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets, where he was traded in the high-profile deal involving Ben Simmons and James Harden.

Despite facing injury struggles last season, appearing in only 40 games, Drummond provided solid numbers when healthy, averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His experience and ability make him a valuable asset for the Sixers, often referred to as ‘Embiid insurance.’

By opting into his contract, Drummond allows the Sixers to focus on other areas during free agency without the pressure of finding a backup center. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to continue utilizing Drummond as a key player off the bench, potentially contributing to the team’s playoff aspirations for the coming season.