Andre Russell Retires From IPL, Joins KKR Support Staff as Power Coach

Kolkata, India — Andre Russell, a star player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on November 29, 2025. He stated he will transition into a role as the franchise’s ‘power coach.’

In a video message, Russell expressed his feelings about stepping away from playing in the IPL. “I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I’ll still be active playing in various leagues all around the world and all the other KKR franchises,” he said. He reflected on his time with KKR, recalling fond memories of hitting sixes and winning games.

Russell, 37, played a crucial part in KKR’s championship victories in 2014 and 2024. He was also named the IPL Most Valuable Player in 2019. His decision comes as KKR prepares for the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, 2025.

“I want to leave a legacy,” he added, emphasizing the importance of exiting while still appreciated by fans. Russell tallied over 2,000 runs and took 100 wickets in IPL history, making him one of the tournament’s legends, alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

In his new role as power coach, he aims to help players harness the energy and power he showcased during his playing days. Russell’s transition follows conversations with KKR management, including Venky Mysore and team owner Shah Rukh Khan.

“When I heard that name, you know, coming from Mr. Venky, I said, ‘power coach, hmmm.’ That describes Dre Russ,” he said. His retirement signifies the end of an era for KKR fans, who fondly remember his explosive performances on the field.