Entertainment
Andrea Preti and Athlete Celebrate Engagement with New Portrait Photos
Washington, D.C. — Athlete and actor-producer Andrea Preti shared new engagement photos earlier today, revealing fresh details about her relationship.
The athlete posted the images on Instagram, captioning them, “Engaged 1/31/25.” In the portraits, Preti and Williams are seen in warm poses, with Williams wearing a white Prada halter dress.
The couple initially got engaged nearly a year ago but chose not to publicize it until months later. Engagement rumors sparked in February when Williams appeared in public wearing two different diamond rings.
Following her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open on July 22, Williams confirmed her engagement to Preti. During an interview with former tennis star Rennae Stubbs, Williams expressed gratitude for Preti’s support during her tennis comeback.
Stubbs asked, “You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback?” Williams beamed as she explained, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.”
She noted that Preti had never seen her play before their engagement, which made his support even more meaningful. Williams shared that he held her accountable and motivated her to persist in her tennis career, admitting, “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.”
“Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?” she continued. “You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. He encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here,” she concluded.
