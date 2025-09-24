Andreescu Faces Linette at China Open Round of 128 Matchup

Beijing, China — Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, ranked No. 181, is set to face Magda Linette, ranked No. 38, in the Round of 128 at the China Open on Wednesday, September 24. The match will begin at 2:30 AM ET.

According to the latest betting odds, Andreescu has -140 odds of winning against Linette’s +110. With these odds, the implied probability suggests Linette has a 58.3% chance to secure victory.

Dimers‘ data analyst Greg Butyn noted, “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Linette-Andreescu match 10,000 times. We estimate Bianca Andreescu’s chance of winning at 54%, with Magda Linette at 46%.” This analysis comes from a sophisticated predictive model that evaluates performance based on numerous variables.

Andreescu, a former US Open champion, has struggled this season with injuries, participating in only 20 matches so far. She injured her ankle at her last tournament in Montreal yet managed to win that match before withdrawing.

In contrast, Linette has had a season marked by 21 wins against 22 losses, with her best result being a semifinal finish in Nottingham. However, she has faced difficulties recently, losing three consecutive matches and retiring from her last tournament in Guadalajara due to a knee injury.

This first meeting between Andreescu and Linette holds significance as both are returning from injuries. Andreescu has not played since the Canadian Open and is looking to regain her rhythm on the hard courts, while Linette has struggled to recover post-injury.