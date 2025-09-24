Andreescu and Linette Face Off at China Open

Beijing, China — Bianca Andreescu, ranked No. 181 in the world, will square off against Magda Linette, ranked No. 38, in the Round of 128 at the China Open on Wednesday, September 24. With current betting odds favoring Andreescu at -140 to win, Linette holds odds of +110.

The odds reflect Linette’s 58.3% implied probability of winning the match, a detail provided by the betting odds updated early on Tuesday.

Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn shared insights on the match, revealing that their predictive models project a close contest. “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Linette-Andreescu match 10,000 times,” Butyn said. “Our estimates give Andreescu a 54% chance of winning, while Linette’s chances stand at 46%.”

This match is particularly significant for Andreescu, who is returning to competition after an injury-riddled season. The former US Open champion struggled with an ankle injury earlier this year and has only played 20 matches. Her last tournament was nearly two months ago.

Linette, on the other hand, has had mixed results this season with 21 wins against 22 losses. Despite a strong start, including a semifinal appearance in Nottingham, she has lost three consecutive matches, including a recent retirement due to a knee injury.

The match is set to begin at 2:30 AM ET, making this a crucial early-round clash for both players as they seek to advance in the prestigious tournament.