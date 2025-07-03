Andreeva and Bronzetti Face Off in Wimbledon Second Round

LONDON (AP) — Mirra Andreeva and Lucia Bronzetti will clash for the first time in their careers in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The match is set to start at 8 a.m. ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Andreeva, ranked seventh in the world, reached this round after defeating Mayar Sherif in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3. She played aggressively, scoring 22 winners and winning 73% of her first serve points.

Bronzetti, currently ranked 63rd, also advanced in straight sets by beating Jil Teichmann 6-4, 7-5. Throughout the match, she was effective on serve, hitting 25 winners and achieving 76% of her first serve points.

This meeting will be a critical moment for both players as they seek to advance deeper into the tournament. Andreeva is coming off a strong season with a win-loss record of 33-10, while Bronzetti has a record of 12-17 in 2025.

Both players have shown resilience so far, not dropping a set in the tournament. Fans are eager to see who will prevail in this highly anticipated match.

For viewers interested in watching the match, it can be streamed live through various services. Subscribers can also tune in to BBC iPlayer for free if they are in the UK.