Andreeva Faces Potapova in US Open 2025 Second Round Match

NEW YORK, NY — Mirra Andreeva will compete against Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women’s singles event on Thursday, August 28. The match will take place on Grandstand Court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Andreeva, ranked 5th in the WTA rankings, advanced easily in her opening match with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alycia Parks. Potapova, ranked 53rd, had a tougher time, winning her first match against Lin Zhu in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Based on their rankings, fans see Andreeva as the favorite in this encounter.

The two players have faced each other twice before, with a 1-1 head-to-head record. Potapova claimed victory in a close three-set duel in Monastir in 2022, while Andreeva won in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2023.

The match between Andreeva and Potapova will begin at 02:10 AM IST. Viewers in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it via the JioHotstar app and website.