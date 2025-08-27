Sports
Andreeva Faces Potapova in US Open 2025 Second Round Match
NEW YORK, NY — Mirra Andreeva will compete against Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women’s singles event on Thursday, August 28. The match will take place on Grandstand Court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Andreeva, ranked 5th in the WTA rankings, advanced easily in her opening match with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alycia Parks. Potapova, ranked 53rd, had a tougher time, winning her first match against Lin Zhu in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Based on their rankings, fans see Andreeva as the favorite in this encounter.
The two players have faced each other twice before, with a 1-1 head-to-head record. Potapova claimed victory in a close three-set duel in Monastir in 2022, while Andreeva won in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2023.
The match between Andreeva and Potapova will begin at 02:10 AM IST. Viewers in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it via the JioHotstar app and website.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years