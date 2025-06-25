Andreeva Prepares for Fourth Clash Against Tauson at Bad Homburg Open

LONDON, United Kingdom — Mirra Andreeva, the 18-year-old tennis sensation from Russia, is set to face Clara Tauson of Denmark in the round of 16 at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday. This will be the fourth match-up between the two players, with Andreeva leading their head-to-head record 3-0.

Andreeva, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, has had a remarkable 2025 season so far. She began the year by winning the doubles title in Brisbane and reached the singles Round of 16 at the Australian Open. Additionally, she captured two WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, becoming the youngest champion of the latter since Serena Williams in 1999. However, the young star has struggled on grass, exiting the recent tournament in Berlin early.

As Andreeva looks to regain her form, she holds an overall record of 31-9 for the year, aiming for her first win on grass this season. She is known for her powerful baseline game, often outhitting her opponents in exchanges. “After a disappointing outing in Berlin where I was bageled in the final set, I need to bounce back quickly,” Andreeva said.

In contrast, Clara Tauson is seeking to break into the Top 20 for the first time and comes into this match with a strong performance on grass. Earlier in 2025, she won the championship in Auckland and reached the final in Dubai. Currently, she holds a 2-1 record on grass courts this season.

The match promises to be competitive as both players adapt to the fast conditions in Bad Homburg. With Andreeva being the top seed and the favorite to win the tournament, predictions lean toward her victory in straight sets, especially following the upset of her doubles partner Diana Shnaider in the first round.

Andreeva’s ability to maintain her service games has been critical; she is currently winning 75% of them this season. Fans are eager to see if she can translate her success from earlier tournaments onto the grass.