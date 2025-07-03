Sports
Andreeva Set to Face Bronzetti in Wimbledon Second Round
London, England — Mirra Andreeva and Lucia Bronzetti will clash for the first time in their careers during the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The match is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Andreeva, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, reached this stage by defeating Mayar Sherif in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-3. The Russian showcased her powerful style, hitting 22 winners and converting 42% of her break points.
“I felt really good on the court today,” Andreeva said after her first-round victory. “I was aggressive and managed to break my opponent multiple times.” Despite not serving any aces, she won 73% of her points on her first serve.
Bronzetti, ranked No. 63, also emerged victorious in her opening match against Jil Teichmann, winning 6-4, 7-5. The Italian recorded 25 winners and served 2 aces, maintaining a high level of play throughout the match.
<p“I feel ready for the next challenge,” Bronzetti stated. “I’ve had a good start and I’ll bring that energy into the next match.”
Both players have performed well on grass this season, with Andreeva holding a record of 2-2 and Bronzetti at 1-2. Bookmakers favor Andreeva to win, with initial odds placing her at 1.064.
The match promises to be an exciting encounter as both players have not lost a set in the tournament so far. Live streaming options are available, and fans can catch the action through various platforms.
