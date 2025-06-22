Andreeva Surprised in Berlin, Mensik Beats Norrie at Queen’s

Berlin, Germany – The grass court season has kicked off with exciting matches across Europe, leading up to Wimbledon. Notable action has unfolded this week at Queen's Club, Halle, Nottingham, and Berlin.

In a stunning upset, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva lost in straight sets in Berlin to Swiss player Belinda Bencic, who continued her strong performance on grass. ‘I played well and focused on my game,’ Bencic said after the match.

Meanwhile, at Queen’s, British player Dan Evans faced an uphill battle but ultimately prevailed over compatriot Cameron Norrie. “It feels great to win on home soil,” Evans stated following the match, which showcased colorful rallies and close moments.

Another highlight included Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who triumphed in a tense battle against Norrie, maintaining his composure after losing a set. “Every match is a lesson,” Mensik commented, showcasing his skill and determination.

In Halle, world number 25 Stefanos Tsitsipas had a hard-fought victory over Italian player Jannik Sinner in a thrilling three-set match. Tsitsipas expressed relief after edging a gripping tiebreak. “I just tried to stay focused and take it one point at a time,” he noted.

The Queen’s Club has historically been a key event leading to Wimbledon, and players are eager to secure critical wins this week. “Winning here really means a lot as it sets the tone for Wimbledon,” said Evans.

As the week progresses, fans can look forward to more intense matches across all venues, shaping the tournament structure as Wimbledon approaches.