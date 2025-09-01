Andreeva and Tomljanovic Exit US Open After Losses

New York, NY – Mirra Andreeva and Ajla Tomljanovic both exited the US Open on September 1, 2025, each suffering defeats in the opening round. Andreeva lost to Taylor Townsend, while Tomljanovic fell to Coco Gauff.

Despite their early exits, both players have made headlines recently. Andreeva, just 18 years old, had sparked interest with her performance earlier in the tournament, where she reached her first third round. She has already established herself as a formidable contender, having reached the semifinals at the 2024 French Open and won two back-to-back WTA 1000 titles earlier this season.

In a recent interview on a show called ‘Love-Ajla,’ hosted by Tomljanovic, Andreeva revealed a crush on fellow player Andy Murray. Tomljanovic humorously shared her own history of liking Murray, stating, ‘I was 13 or 14. Mirra gets it!’ The playful banter caught Murray’s attention, leading to a lighthearted response on social media in which he offered to cover the costs for eye exams for both players.

Murray’s interaction with the players comes after a notable career transition; the former World No. 1 retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics and is now involved in coaching and venture capital.

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic, the former World No. 32, has faced challenges in Grand Slam competitions this season, exiting early in the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and now the US Open. Her best Grand Slam performance remains her quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022. She continues to seek her first tour-level title.

Andreeva, on the other hand, remains a highly-ranked prospect, showcasing her talents on the doubles court as she and partner Diana Shnaider advance in the women’s doubles event.

This year alone, she has made significant strides, proving that she has a bright future ahead in professional tennis.