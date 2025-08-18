Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI Amid Controversy

Washington, D.C. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been appointed as co-deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to reports from Fox News Digital. This announcement was made as Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel seek to strengthen the bureau’s leadership team.

Bailey, who will work alongside current Deputy Director Dan Bongino, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Bailey stated. “I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again.”

The move comes amidst the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance law enforcement initiatives. Bondi praised Bailey’s experience as a decorated war veteran and distinguished state attorney general, noting that “his leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission.”

Bailey’s record as Missouri Attorney General includes launching an anti-human trafficking task force and addressing over 1,100 reported incidents related to the issue. He has also been involved in improving law enforcement operations, notably clearing a backlog of Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits to bolster prosecutions in sexual assault cases.

Additionally, Bailey’s office has seen a significant increase in criminal prosecutions, reporting a 133% surge in trial court-level cases. He has a history of holding public officials accountable, including demanding the resignation of a sheriff for financial mismanagement and announcing a grand jury indictment against a St. Louis county executive for theft and election law violations.

In tandem with this announcement, a senior administration official revealed that “Andrew Bailey will serve as another set of credible, experienced hands to help Attorney General Bondi and FBI Director Patel carry out the President’s mission.” The FBI has already reported significant numbers in arrests and operations this year, including a rise in successful operations against violent crimes and drug trafficking.

Bondi also highlighted the FBI’s arrests in Washington, D.C., stating that nearly 200 individuals have been detained since the federalization of the city, which includes murder suspects and illegal gun offenders. The administration aims to tackle crime on multiple fronts as part of an expanded law and order agenda.