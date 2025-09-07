Entertainment
Andrew Garfield and Katherine Waterston Team Up for Paul Greengrass Film
Toronto, Canada — Actor Andrew Garfield is set to star alongside Katherine Waterston in an untitled film directed by Paul Greengrass. Production is expected to begin this fall, following the film’s recent announcement at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The movie, which focuses on England’s Peasant Revolts, features Garfield as a legendary leader of a rebellion against King Richard II. As the war rages, he rallies an army to fight against the king’s tyranny for justice and survival.
Sources confirm that Focus Features is on board for distribution, with Jason Blum producing through Blumhouse Productions. Other key producers include Greg Goodman, Joanna Kaye, and Greengrass himself.
Waterston, known for her role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, will play a character whose details remain under wraps. The actress has recently garnered acclaim for her performance in Paramount+ series The Agency, and she is also expected to appear in the comedy Fackham Hall alongside Damian Lewis.
Garfield, whose recent projects include the upcoming film After The Hunt, joined the film after initial casting plans featured Matthew McConaughey before he stepped aside. According to insiders, the deal for Garfield has officially closed after negotiations over the spring.
With Greengrass promoting his current film, The Lost Bus, set to premiere at TIFF and be released on Apple TV+ next month, production on the new project will follow shortly after. The creative team’s gathering hints at a dynamic cast, with more information about the plot and additional casting anticipated soon.
