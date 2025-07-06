Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Spotted Together at Wimbledon

London, England – Actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro were seen together at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 6, enjoying a day at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club.

The couple, who have been rumored to be dating since March, arrived holding hands and wore matching all-white outfits designed by Ralph Lauren. Barbara showcased a stylish sleeveless sundress, while Garfield opted for a classic button-down shirt, tailored trousers, and a sweater elegantly draped over his shoulders.

They were spotted in a celebrity box, alongside other stars including Charithra Chandran, Maude Apatow, Erin Doherty, and Wafaa Ashur. The pair seemed relaxed and joyful as they shared smiles and laughter while watching the tennis match.

Although both actors have kept their romance private, Garfield has hinted at his approach to maintaining a low-profile personal life. In a past interview, he remarked, “How many of those relationships work out? I mean, it’s, like, flash-in-the-pan stuff, usually.” Garfield’s previous relationships include notable figures such as Emma Stone, with whom he had a high-profile romance from 2011 to 2015.

Barbaro has also kept her past relationships out of the public eye, focusing on her acting career and friendships. Earlier this year, she spoke about her bond with her co-stars while filming.

As Garfield and Barbaro continue to spark interest, their appearances together suggest a growing connection. The public remains curious about their relationship status, but for now, they seem to enjoy each other’s company.