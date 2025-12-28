Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

LOS ANGELES, CA — Pitcher Andrew Heaney announced via social media on Sunday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons. The 34-year-old left-hander concluded his career with a World Series championship, having played for six teams, including the Dodgers, Yankees, and Angels.

Heaney finishes his career with a 56-72 record, a 4.57 ERA, and 1,156 strikeouts across 230 games. He made 208 starts during his time in the league. “I will miss the game greatly, but all of my experiences and the lasting relationships have made me a better person,” Heaney wrote in his farewell post.

Originally drafted ninth overall by the Miami Marlins in 2012, Heaney debuted on June 19, 2014. He struggled early in his career, notably with a 5.83 ERA in his first season before being traded to the Angels. While with the Angels from 2015 to 2021, he faced multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2016.

Heaney enjoyed a resurgence in 2018 with a 4.15 ERA and 180 strikeouts, but struggled after being traded to the New York Yankees in mid-2021. He signed with the Dodgers in 2022 and had a successful season, posting a 3.10 ERA. In 2023, Heaney contributed to the Dodgers’ World Series victory.

In his final MLB season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025, he struggled with a 5-10 record and a 4.99 ERA. He briefly returned to the Dodgers later that year but announced his retirement rather than continue to pursue a career.

Reflecting on his journey, Heaney expressed gratitude to his teammates and fans, emphasizing the relationships he built throughout the years. As he steps away from baseball, he plans to focus on his family and community involvement.