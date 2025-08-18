Andrew Luck Embraces New Life as Stanford Football GM

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck is stepping into a new role as the general manager of the Stanford University football program, aiming to revive a struggling team.

Luck, who garnered fame as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, left football in 2019, citing injury-related pain and personal struggles. After a brief hiatus, he found his way back to the sport he loved when Stanford president Jonathan Levin suggested he take charge of the football program.

“You think you’re invincible. At least I did,” Luck recalls about his playing days, reflecting on his journey. “I fell out of love,” he said, directly addressing his shocking retirement.

In his new role for nine months, Luck has been actively involved, contacting ticket holders, overseeing recruiting, and even jumping on the practice field to demonstrate offense.

Luck’s familiarity with Stanford runs deep; he credits his former coach, Jim Harbaugh, for teaching him the fundamentals of the game. He views this opportunity as a chance to guide the program back to success.

His role is new and challenging, especially with the recent adoption of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements that many schools are using to attract recruits. “We’ve got a lot to prove,” he acknowledges.

After making significant staff changes, including firing head coach Troy Taylor, Luck proved he is not afraid to take decisive action. His commitment to elevating the Stanford program is palpable as he immerses himself in the workings of football management.

The season starts on Aug. 23, 2025, against Hawaii, and Luck is prepared to face the challenges ahead. “I owe it to the players,” he said, emphasizing his dedication. “That part of it is personal to me.”