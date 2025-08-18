Sports
Andrew Luck Embraces New Life as Stanford Football GM
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck is stepping into a new role as the general manager of the Stanford University football program, aiming to revive a struggling team.
Luck, who garnered fame as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, left football in 2019, citing injury-related pain and personal struggles. After a brief hiatus, he found his way back to the sport he loved when Stanford president Jonathan Levin suggested he take charge of the football program.
“You think you’re invincible. At least I did,” Luck recalls about his playing days, reflecting on his journey. “I fell out of love,” he said, directly addressing his shocking retirement.
In his new role for nine months, Luck has been actively involved, contacting ticket holders, overseeing recruiting, and even jumping on the practice field to demonstrate offense.
Luck’s familiarity with Stanford runs deep; he credits his former coach, Jim Harbaugh, for teaching him the fundamentals of the game. He views this opportunity as a chance to guide the program back to success.
His role is new and challenging, especially with the recent adoption of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements that many schools are using to attract recruits. “We’ve got a lot to prove,” he acknowledges.
After making significant staff changes, including firing head coach Troy Taylor, Luck proved he is not afraid to take decisive action. His commitment to elevating the Stanford program is palpable as he immerses himself in the workings of football management.
The season starts on Aug. 23, 2025, against Hawaii, and Luck is prepared to face the challenges ahead. “I owe it to the players,” he said, emphasizing his dedication. “That part of it is personal to me.”
Recent Posts
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts