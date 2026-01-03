Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points in the Indiana Pacers‘ 112-110 loss to the Orlando Magic on December 26, 2025. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and contributed four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal during the game.

The fourth-year guard showed his versatility throughout the match, continuing to make significant contributions on both ends of the court. Nembhard’s performance has been particularly impressive over the last 12 games, in which he has scored in double digits 10 times. He is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, and 1.2 steals during this stretch.

Nembhard has established himself as a key player for the Pacers, consistently delivering strong performances. This latest effort marks his sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. In December alone, he averaged 17 points while shooting 44 percent from the field.

Despite Nembhard’s efforts, the Pacers fell short in a tightly contested match against the Magic, leaving them seeking answers as they move forward in the season.