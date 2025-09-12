Andrew Santino’s ‘White Noise’ Comedy Special Faces Controversy with Disney

LOS ANGELES, CA — Comedian Andrew Santino is set to premiere his third comedy special, “White Noise,” on Hulu this Friday. The special opens with the provocative question, “Is it racist?” Santino’s style challenges stereotypes with humor and reflection.

Santino, who hails from Chicago, stated, “People are going to feel a little uncomfortable or confused if they’re supposed to laugh, or if that’s OK to say. That, to me, is kind of the point of comedy.” This approach aims to invite audiences into the humor while navigating sensitive topics.

The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, a city known for its vibrant comedy scene. Santino expressed his appreciation for the city, describing it as a great blend of different perspectives and saying, “It’s a good city for drinking and having a good time.”

However, not all aspects of his comedy journey have been smooth. Santino revealed that Disney, which owns Hulu, requested edits to his special regarding jokes about adult fans of Disney. “They couldn’t wait to trim the fat on those jokes,” he noted, explaining that the edits altered the original intent of his humor.

Despite his frustrations, Santino managed to find a compromise with Disney, stating, “I was not stoked about that. We got into a little bit of a war. They did not want those jokes in there… So we found a happy medium.” He expressed disappointment in what he felt was an undermining of comedy’s essence.

Santino thrives on creating genuine connections with audiences, encouraging fans to experience live comedy. He remarked, “Get out of your house and go enjoy people making stuff in front of your face. It’s the best experience in the world.” The interaction with live crowds can provide a different energy that pre-recorded shows do not convey.

Reflecting on his work, he highlighted the importance of humor in addressing current societal issues, commenting, “America, now more than ever, wants to have fun. They’re tired of being sad or scared.” As he navigates his career in comedy, Santino remains focused on connecting with his audience authentically, even amidst industry constraints.

Ultimately, Santino hopes viewers will enjoy “White Noise” despite the editing challenges, reiterating that his passion for comedy comes from a desire to evoke laughter and thoughtful engagement.