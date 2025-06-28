Andrew Sullivan Critiques Radical Shift in LGBTQ Movement

NEW YORK — Andrew Sullivan, a noted gay journalist, criticized the LGBTQ movement Thursday, claiming it has lost ground due to radicalization. In a recent essay for The New York Times, Sullivan argued that the movement has moved away from its roots and is embracing ideas that alienate many Americans.

Sullivan pointed out that, rather than celebrating achievements and focusing on core goals, LGBTQ organizations have radicalized. He highlighted issues like redefining biological distinctions and advocating for child transgender treatments as particularly divisive.

He wrote, “Far from celebrating victory, defending the gains, staying vigilant, but winding down as a movement that had achieved its core objectives — including the end of H.I.V. in the United States — groups did the opposite.” He lamented the shift toward a “new and radical gender revolution” that argues against the sex binary.

According to Sullivan, this has led to a redefinition of homosexuality itself. “Now, homosexuality is not a neutral fact of the human condition but a liberating ideological ‘queerness,’” he explained. He noted that terms like “gay” and “lesbian” have become less prevalent, replaced with increasingly complex acronyms such as “L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+.”

Sullivan expressed concern that the movement’s focus on children and radical ideologies could provoke societal backlash. He recalled a time when a golden rule of the gay rights movement was to leave children out of discussions, pointing out how that has changed.

In his remarks, Sullivan criticized the push for gender-affirming care for minors, claiming it could lead to irreversible changes for children. He highlighted polls indicating growing public concern over the treatment of transgender minors and shifting opinions on transgender athletes in sports.

He concluded by urging liberal advocates to protect the foundational successes of the LGBTQ movement instead of sacrificing them for radical ideologies. “Let’s not throw it away,” he insisted.