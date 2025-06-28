Opinion
Andrew Sullivan Critiques Radical Shift in LGBTQ Movement
NEW YORK — Andrew Sullivan, a noted gay journalist, criticized the LGBTQ movement Thursday, claiming it has lost ground due to radicalization. In a recent essay for The New York Times, Sullivan argued that the movement has moved away from its roots and is embracing ideas that alienate many Americans.
Sullivan pointed out that, rather than celebrating achievements and focusing on core goals, LGBTQ organizations have radicalized. He highlighted issues like redefining biological distinctions and advocating for child transgender treatments as particularly divisive.
He wrote, “Far from celebrating victory, defending the gains, staying vigilant, but winding down as a movement that had achieved its core objectives — including the end of H.I.V. in the United States — groups did the opposite.” He lamented the shift toward a “new and radical gender revolution” that argues against the sex binary.
According to Sullivan, this has led to a redefinition of homosexuality itself. “Now, homosexuality is not a neutral fact of the human condition but a liberating ideological ‘queerness,’” he explained. He noted that terms like “gay” and “lesbian” have become less prevalent, replaced with increasingly complex acronyms such as “L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+.”
Sullivan expressed concern that the movement’s focus on children and radical ideologies could provoke societal backlash. He recalled a time when a golden rule of the gay rights movement was to leave children out of discussions, pointing out how that has changed.
In his remarks, Sullivan criticized the push for gender-affirming care for minors, claiming it could lead to irreversible changes for children. He highlighted polls indicating growing public concern over the treatment of transgender minors and shifting opinions on transgender athletes in sports.
He concluded by urging liberal advocates to protect the foundational successes of the LGBTQ movement instead of sacrificing them for radical ideologies. “Let’s not throw it away,” he insisted.
Recent Posts
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions