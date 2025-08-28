Sports
Andrew Tate Denies Rumors of Fight with Misfits Boxing
LONDON, England — Andrew Tate, the controversial British-American social media figure, is not negotiating to fight at a Misfits Boxing event, per BBC Sport’s sources.
This clarification follows reports stating that Tate was in advanced talks for a potential bout later this year, prompting speculation about an announcement during the upcoming Misfits show on Saturday.
However, sources linked to DAZN, the broadcaster for Misfits Boxing, confirmed that no discussions are currently happening and no announcement is expected this weekend. Misfits Boxing, which collaborates with Wasserman Boxing, declined to comment when reached by BBC Sport.
Tate, 38, is embroiled in multiple legal issues globally, facing allegations alongside his brother, Tristan. In the UK, four women are suing him over claims of sexual violence, which he described as a “pack of lies” and “gross fabrications” in a defense submitted to the High Court.
In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing charges that include human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and money laundering. Andrew is also under investigation for rape. They are currently facing a criminal investigation in Florida as well.
Despite these serious legal challenges, event organizers reportedly see value in Tate’s public persona and history in combat sports. He made a public appearance at UFC 313 and attended a Power Slap event last March, where he was welcomed by UFC President Dana White.
Before finding focus as a controversial online influencer, Tate was a four-time world champion in kickboxing. His track record includes three titles from ISKA and one from Enfusion. Misfits Boxing, co-founded by YouTuber KSI, has gained attention for hosting fights involving professional athletes and digital personalities alike.
Misfits has an event scheduled for this Saturday in Manchester, headlined by ex-UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold. Neither Tate nor his representatives have commented on any rumors regarding his potential involvement in Misfits Boxing.
