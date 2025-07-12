Andrew Vaughn’s Home Run Sparks Brewers in Dramatic Debut

Milwaukee, WI — Andrew Vaughn made an unforgettable debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7, hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the top team in the National League.

The home run came in the first inning, immediately after Vaughn arrived in Milwaukee from a Triple-A team. His late arrival intensified the moment as he stepped up to the plate with two runners on base and delivered a 407-foot blast to left field.

“It was pretty cool,” Vaughn said after the game. “Being a part of something bigger than myself, being part of the Brewers. Just trying to do anything I can to help this team.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy had called Vaughn, 27, shortly before the game, confirming his role as a first baseman and third batter in the lineup after another player was sidelined with injury. Murphy noted, “I told him he was playing first and batting fifth.”

Vaughn’s journey to this moment was not straightforward. He had struggled earlier this season before being traded from another team. When he boarded the flight to Milwaukee, he did not expect to be in the lineup so soon. “It wasn’t until he landed that he got the news,” Murphy said.

With this home run, Vaughn became the fifth player in Brewers history to hit a home run in his first plate appearance, a feat only accomplished by two others in the past 25 years. “I didn’t expect him to homer — but that was great,” Murphy added.

After the game, Vaughn expressed gratitude and eagerness to connect with his new teammates. “Just met a lot of new people; I’m going to have to do it again, I’m really bad with names,” he joked, smiling. “I mean, I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Brewers.”

As Vaughn settles into his new team, he aims to contribute and make a long-lasting impact with the Brewers.