Sports
Andrew Vaughn’s Home Run Sparks Brewers in Dramatic Debut
Milwaukee, WI — Andrew Vaughn made an unforgettable debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7, hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the top team in the National League.
The home run came in the first inning, immediately after Vaughn arrived in Milwaukee from a Triple-A team. His late arrival intensified the moment as he stepped up to the plate with two runners on base and delivered a 407-foot blast to left field.
“It was pretty cool,” Vaughn said after the game. “Being a part of something bigger than myself, being part of the Brewers. Just trying to do anything I can to help this team.”
Brewers manager Pat Murphy had called Vaughn, 27, shortly before the game, confirming his role as a first baseman and third batter in the lineup after another player was sidelined with injury. Murphy noted, “I told him he was playing first and batting fifth.”
Vaughn’s journey to this moment was not straightforward. He had struggled earlier this season before being traded from another team. When he boarded the flight to Milwaukee, he did not expect to be in the lineup so soon. “It wasn’t until he landed that he got the news,” Murphy said.
With this home run, Vaughn became the fifth player in Brewers history to hit a home run in his first plate appearance, a feat only accomplished by two others in the past 25 years. “I didn’t expect him to homer — but that was great,” Murphy added.
After the game, Vaughn expressed gratitude and eagerness to connect with his new teammates. “Just met a lot of new people; I’m going to have to do it again, I’m really bad with names,” he joked, smiling. “I mean, I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Brewers.”
As Vaughn settles into his new team, he aims to contribute and make a long-lasting impact with the Brewers.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender