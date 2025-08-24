Anduril Industries Sponsors Ohio State University Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anduril Industries has been named an official sponsor of The Ohio State University Athletics, the company announced Thursday. This partnership marks a significant investment in the Columbus community as Anduril continues to establish its presence in Ohio.

Earlier this year, Ohio state leaders and JobsOhio revealed that Anduril Industries, based in California, will set up a new facility in Pickaway County. The Army contractor plans to build a five-million-square-foot manufacturing site called Arsenal-1 that aims to create over 4,000 jobs by 2035.

“Anduril is here for the long haul,” said Zachary Mears, senior vice president of strategy at Anduril. He emphasized the company’s commitment to the community, stating, “Just as my alma mater Ohio State has shaped Ohio’s identity for more than a century, we intend for Anduril to be a permanent part of this community, creating jobs, mentoring young talent, and delivering technology that keeps our nation secure.”

Ross Bjork, Ohio State’s senior vice president and athletics director, expressed appreciation for the partnership, saying, “Our missions are in alignment with supporting student-athletes and making a positive impact on the broader community.” He highlighted the value Anduril sees in Ohio State Athletics.

Anduril’s Arsenal-1 facility, which will produce military drones and autonomous air vehicles, is among the largest advanced manufacturing facilities in the United States and is set to open in July 2026. The facility will occupy a 500-acre site near Rickenbacker International Airport, approximately 16 miles southeast of Columbus.

This sponsorship means Anduril’s branding will be visible across the Ohio Stadium and Schottenstein Center, showcasing their long-term commitment to Ohio State and the surrounding area.