Entertainment
Andy Cohen Opens Up About Weight Loss Journey with GLP-1
New York, NY — Andy Cohen, the host of “Watch What Happens Live,” shared details about his recent weight loss journey during the September 9 episode of his SiriusXM radio show. The 57-year-old revealed he has been using a GLP-1 medication to manage his food cravings and reported losing a significant amount of weight this summer.
Cohen said he felt it would be “hypocritical” not to disclose his experiences with weight loss medication, especially after 20 years of asking guests about their diets and health regimens. He noted, “Given that I’ve been pretty vocal about every time I go on a diet, I do think it would be completely hypocritical not to share that I did this summer lose a good chunk of weight by micro-dosing a GLP-1 all summer.”
The host discussed underlying health concerns that motivated his decision, including “plaque in my arteries and high blood pressure.” He credited the medication for helping with his cravings and for making him more disciplined about his diet and exercise routine.
Alongside lifting heavier weights, Cohen has adjusted his eating habits, stating he has significantly reduced snacking and excess drinking. He shared his struggles with treats available while filming, saying, “With the medication, my cravings for all that stuff dissipated.”
Cohen expressed gratitude for being able to access the GLP-1 medication, labeling it a “revolutionary drug.” Although he is no longer on the microdose, he reflected on how it positively impacted his relationship with food, which he described as poor prior to treatment.
Discussing his role in the entertainment industry, Cohen addressed how his experiences influence his interviews. “I can’t be the one asking all the personal questions of, specifically, the Housewives, and then be the guy who’s suddenly lost 25 lbs. but isn’t mentioning it,” he said.
