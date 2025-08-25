Andy Roddick Predicts Elena Rybakina’s Success Before US Open 2025

New York, NY — Former tennis champion Andy Roddick made waves with his recent podcast prediction that Elena Rybakina will reach the semifinals of the upcoming US Open 2025.

During the August 22 episode of “Served with Andy Roddick,” he boldly chose Rybakina over defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, stating that Sabalenka should be pleased with this forecast. Roddick joked that his previous predictions for Sabalenka have often led to her defeats, adding humor to the pre-tournament discussions.

Roddick’s co-host Jon Wertheim appeared surprised by the choice, which led to Roddick’s cheeky remark. “Every time I choose her to win a Slam, she ends up losing. I’ve picked her to win all the Slams so far, and she hasn’t won. So congratulations Sabalenka, you just won the tournament I picked Rybakina for.”

Elena Rybakina recently attained a significant victory in the Cincinnati Open, defeating Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. Despite this success, Rybakina faces a tough road to the semifinals, with potential matches against Jasmine Paolini and Sabalenka. Roddick acknowledged the challenge but remains optimistic about Rybakina’s chances.

Rybakina’s recent performance has impressed Roddick, and he believes she has what it takes to excel at the US Open, especially given her recent form. With the tournament set to start in just days, fans and players alike will be watching closely to see if Roddick’s prediction comes true.