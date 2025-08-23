Andy Samberg Remembers Dancing with Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray

Los Angeles, CA — Andy Samberg recalled a memorable night on Wednesday during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Tiffany Haddish guest-hosted. Samberg shared a story from the Golden Globes after-party in 2019, mentioning he had a few drinks and witnessed an amusing scene on the dance floor.

He said, “As I was leaving, I looked over at the dance floor and I believe what I saw was you and Bill Murray freaking like junior high students. Now, is this factual or did I imagine it?” He asked Haddish.

Without hesitation, Haddish confirmed the wild encounter, laughing as she explained, “You saw right. He and I danced all night. Yeah, I crept up behind him. I said, ‘I’m your fairy god dancer.’” Haddish went on to reveal that her goal was to impress Murray for a potential role in a film, explaining, “I wanted him to work in a movie with me playing my baby daddy.”

Despite her efforts, Haddish noted it “didn’t work out that way.” Samberg then humorously added, “Okay! Bill Ghostbusting-ass Murray,” to which Haddish replied, “I wanted him to bust this ghost.”

When Haddish asked Samberg if he had ever danced with Murray, he joked, “Not like that, but, you know, I’m open to whatever. Whatever the world brings in my path.”

The lively exchange exemplified the comfort and camaraderie between the two entertainers. Both Samberg and Haddish have had successful careers in comedy, with Samberg known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while Haddish is celebrated for her roles in Girls Trip and Like a Boss.