Andy Samberg Remembers Late Co-Star Andre Braugher with Heartfelt Tribute

LOS ANGELES, CA — Andy Samberg paid tribute to his late co-star, Andre Braugher, during a recent appearance on Amy Poehler‘s podcast. Samberg reflected on their strong friendship and immediate connection while working together on the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher, who passed away in December 2023 at 61, was celebrated by his colleagues for his talent and warmth. Samberg called him ‘deeply moral, kind, and incredibly intelligent.’ He added, ‘We all absolutely loved him. I miss him a lot.’

During the podcast, Poehler noted how poised and fun Braugher was on set. Samberg agreed, describing the dynamic he shared with Braugher as instant. ‘It was one of those things where you’re just like, ‘Okay, this is kismet,’’ he said, referring to their first table read.

Samberg reminisced about how Braugher initially doubted his comedic skills but quickly became a standout. ‘He would do his Captain Holt stuff and it was the funniest thing on the show,’ Samberg remembered. His ability to handle both comedic and serious scenes never ceased to amaze his fellow cast members.

Following Braugher’s death, tributes poured in from the cast. Terry Crews expressed gratitude for having known him, stating, ‘Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship.’

Melissa Fumero also shared her memories of Braugher, emphasizing his deep love for family. The official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram account honored him with the message: ‘Always our Captain. We love you, Andre.’

In a statement, FOX, which aired Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said they were ‘devastated by the sudden loss’ of their friend. The network reflected on Braugher’s impact, noting, ‘He will most certainly be remembered for his big heart, kindness, and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family, and fans everywhere.’

As tributes continue to flow, Braugher’s legacy stays alive in the hearts of colleagues and fans alike.