Anfernee Simons Returns to Portland for Emotional Reunion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons walked into the Moda Center on Sunday night for the first time as a visitor. The Boston Celtics guard played 19 minutes during a game where his new team faced the Portland Trail Blazers, the franchise he called home for the first five years of his NBA career.

Simons was traded to the Celtics last offseason in a deal that brought veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to Portland. “It kind of felt a little weird,” Simons said after the game, reflecting on the experience of entering the visiting locker room. “But it was fun to see everybody that you built strong relationships with in the organization.”

Despite being traded, Simons expressed gratitude for his time with the Blazers, a team that developed him from a rookie into a featured player. After he signed a $100 million contract extension in 2022, it was a jarring change for him. “It’s a business at the end of the day,” he said. “You just have to enjoy each and every moment that you spend.”

Simons received a warm welcome back in Portland, where he spent years building relationships with fans and teammates. During a timeout, the Blazers honored him with a video tribute that highlighted his notable moments, including his win in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The crowd of 17,949 cheered loudly when his tribute aired, showcasing the impact Simons had during his tenure with the team. “The reaction was about as good as I thought it was going to get,” Simons said, visibly moved by the appreciation shown by fans.

During the game, Simons quickly made an impression. He scored a three-pointer just 17 seconds after checking in and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Although the Celtics lost 114-108, Simons found satisfaction in contributing to his team’s efforts.

Simons’ role in Boston has evolved as he plays as the team’s Sixth Man, averaging 12.8 points per game. Coach Joe Mazzulla praised his attitude and impact on the team’s success, highlighting how his defensive effort has been invaluable.

Following the game, Simons acknowledged his mixed emotions about leaving the Blazers, a team he closely follows via NBA League Pass. He praised the growth of the young Blazers and expressed pride in their progress under acting coach Tiago Splitter.

As he left the Moda Center, Simons carried his signed game jersey to gift to a former teammate, closing a chapter that blended nostalgia with his aspirations for the future.