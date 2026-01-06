Anfernee Simons Thrives as Celtics Eye Playoff Return

Boston, MA – After five seasons away from the playoffs, Anfernee Simons is finally getting his chance on the big stage with the Boston Celtics. The guard, who was acquired in a cost-cutting deal that included moving Jrue Holiday, is making significant contributions as the Celtics sit at 21-12 early in the season.

Simons, who has been vocal about his desire to return to postseason basketball, is fulfilling that goal this season. He has played in all 33 games so far and ranks high among his teammates in minutes, three-point field goals made, and assists. His performance has been instrumental in the team’s success.

“We want to win. We want to make the playoffs. That’s everybody’s goal,” Simons said back in October 2023, and his dedication is clearly paying off. His role has expanded as he adjusted to the team’s culture and style of play.

In a recent game against the Utah Jazz, Simons showcased his skills by scoring 20 points and contributing significantly in other areas, like assisting and rebounding. His effectiveness on the court has led to positive team outcomes, with the Celtics boasting a 4-1 record when he scores at least 20 points.

Coach Joe Mazzulla noted Simons’ impact: “I thought Ant was great tonight on both ends of the floor. His physicality and attention to detail on defense were great. When we get that version of him, it makes us a different team,” he stated after the game.

Simons has also excelled defensively, ranking high in off-ball deflections and ball screen navigation. His commitment to both ends of the court has established him as a valuable asset for the Celtics.

As the Celtics continue to push toward the playoffs, Simons’ presence and performance will be critical. With the team currently third in the Eastern Conference and poised for a strong season, his efforts provide hope of a deep playoff run.