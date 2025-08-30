Angel Batista Meets Tragic Fate in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

NEW YORK, NY – In the penultimate episode of Paramount+’s latest series, “Dexter: Resurrection,” Angel Batista, played by David Zayas, faced his character’s ultimate demise after nearly two decades. Batista, the former Miami Metro Police Chief, stood at the brink of a showdown that cost him his life as he sought to bring down his former friend Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

In this gripping episode, Batista’s obsession with capturing Dexter as the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher led to a fatal confrontation. The episode builds tension as Batista, desperate to nail Dexter, finds himself ensnared in a dangerous plot involving serial killer Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) and his accomplice Charley (Uma Thurman).

Despite facing death, Batista’s final words revealed his anger towards Dexter: “Dexter Morgan, fuck you.” Zayas acknowledged that he knew Batista’s tragic fate from the start of the season, yet he felt a sense of closure in his character’s arc. “It’s been the best job I’ve ever had,” Zayas told Variety. “You don’t have to be alive to be on the show,” he added, hinting at the potential for Batista’s return through hallucinations.

Earlier in the episode, Batista desperately tried to reinstate his badge while navigating the complexities of a manhunt that led him to jeopardize his career. Unfortunately, he fell into a trap that resulted in his capture, where Dexter could not bring himself to kill his old friend.

Zayas reflected on Batista’s evolution throughout the series. “He’s going to fight for the good in people. He’s going to be a positive model for what I feel a cop should be,” Zayas stated, recognizing the character’s internal struggle in a world dominated by Dexter’s darkness. His death serves as a pivotal moment in “Dexter: Resurrection,” profoundly impacting Dexter and altering his worldview.

As Zayas prepares for the promotion of “The Running Man” remake slated for this fall, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Batista one last time. “It worked out well for me,” he said with a chuckle, reflecting on the unexpected continuation of his character’s journey in the beloved “Dexter” franchise.