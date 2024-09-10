Angel Gomes to Make First Start for England Against Finland

Angel Gomes is set to make his first start for the England national team during the Nations League match against Finland on Tuesday night at Wembley Stadium.

The Lille midfielder, who previously played for Manchester United, received his first senior call-up earlier this month from interim head coach Lee Carsley. He made his debut from the bench in the match against the Republic of Ireland, which resulted in a victory on Saturday.

At 24 years old, Gomes has previously played 18 times at Under-21 level under Carsley and will now be given the opportunity to start in what is expected to be one of four changes made from the last match.

In addition to Gomes, Rico Lewis is another player likely to feature prominently on the left side of defense, marking his second appearance for the senior team after debuting in Macedonia last year.

Gomes’ teammate could also return to the side after only appearing as a late substitute in the previous match, pairing with another potential starter in a reformed center defense. A solid performance at right-back is also anticipated from the designated player.

England currently occupies the second position in Nations League League B Group 2, with their next fixture scheduled against a top group side in October.

During his debut, Gomes notably completed all 19 of his attempted passes, showcasing his ability to effectively manage play, particularly in a position where England has historically faced challenges.

Angel Gomes stands at 168 cm tall, or 5 feet 6 inches, making him the shortest player on Lee Carsley’s current squad. For context, Rico Lewis measures 5 feet 7 inches.

Gomes follows in the footsteps of previous prominent playmakers from Manchester United, including Paul Scholes and Shaun Wright-Phillips, who are both also 5 feet 6 inches tall. Historical records indicate that England’s shortest player was Fanny Walden, who stood at just 5 feet 2 inches.