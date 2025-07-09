Sports
Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
HOUSTON — The Cleveland Guardians triumphed over the Houston Astros, 10-6, on Tuesday night at Daiyan Field, thanks to a dramatic grand slam by Angel Martinez in the 10th inning.
The Guardians, who had just ended a 10-game losing streak, found themselves tied at 6-6 after the Astros rallied back from a 6-1 deficit. With bases loaded in the 10th, Martinez hit a powerful 96-mph fastball from Josh Hader, sending it into the Crawford Boxes in left field for his first career grand slam.
“I just focused on making contact,” Martinez said. “I’m glad to help the team get this win.”
The night started promising for the Guardians when Nolan Jones and José Ramírez propelled them to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Ramírez’s home run, his 16th of the season, marked his second in two games. The Astros responded with a run of their own, courtesy of José Altuve’s sacrifice fly.
As the game progressed, the Guardians built their lead to 6-1 by the fourth inning. Brayan Rocchio hit a two-out homer, marking his first of the season. Despite Joey Cantillo’s strong start with seven strikeouts, the Astros battled back, scoring five runs over the next four innings.
The turning point for the Astros came in the eighth when they tied the game at 6-6, thanks to an RBI double from Taylor Trammell and a game-tying single from Altuve.
In the end, the Guardians emerged victorious, with Martinez’s grand slam sealing the win. Cantillo allowed three runs over four innings, while Hunter Brown, the Astros’ starter, faced the most runs allowed in 18 starts this season.
The Guardians will look to continue their momentum on Wednesday night, featuring Slade Cecconi on the mound against Brandon Walter.
