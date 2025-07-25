Angel Reese Approaches Suspension with Seventh Technical Foul

Chicago, IL — Angel Reese, forward for the Chicago Sky, has stirred controversy in the WNBA after receiving her seventh technical foul on Tuesday night during a game against the Minnesota Lynx. With one more technical foul, she risks suspension under league rules.

The technical foul occurred in the first quarter of a game where the Sky suffered a significant loss, 91-68, to the Lynx. This puts Reese one technical foul away from the threshold for a one-game suspension, as outlined by WNBA regulations.

Reese’s seventh technical came as a result of an interaction with referees during a common foul call, adding to her season total where she leads all players in technical fouls. Last season, Reese collected only four technical fouls.

With her scoring and rebounding numbers, including her league-leading double-doubles, Reese is making headlines on and off the court. However, if she receives an eighth technical and faces suspension, she will also lose her game check, adding to her frustration with her current salary from the league, which she has publicly criticized as insufficient.

Earlier this season, Reese addressed her financial situation on social media, revealing that her WNBA salary hardly covers her rent. She notably voiced her concerns about the WNBA’s labor negotiations, calling a recent proposal sent to players ‘disrespectful.’

The Sky’s record stands at 7-16, leaving them near the bottom of the league rankings. With an upcoming game against the Seattle Storm, Reese hopes to play without accruing another technical foul.

Sky coach James Wade expressed confidence in Reese but highlighted the importance of maintaining composure on the court. ‘We need her to channel her energy positively,’ he said.