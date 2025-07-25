Sports
Angel Reese Approaches Suspension with Seventh Technical Foul
Chicago, IL — Angel Reese, forward for the Chicago Sky, has stirred controversy in the WNBA after receiving her seventh technical foul on Tuesday night during a game against the Minnesota Lynx. With one more technical foul, she risks suspension under league rules.
The technical foul occurred in the first quarter of a game where the Sky suffered a significant loss, 91-68, to the Lynx. This puts Reese one technical foul away from the threshold for a one-game suspension, as outlined by WNBA regulations.
Reese’s seventh technical came as a result of an interaction with referees during a common foul call, adding to her season total where she leads all players in technical fouls. Last season, Reese collected only four technical fouls.
With her scoring and rebounding numbers, including her league-leading double-doubles, Reese is making headlines on and off the court. However, if she receives an eighth technical and faces suspension, she will also lose her game check, adding to her frustration with her current salary from the league, which she has publicly criticized as insufficient.
Earlier this season, Reese addressed her financial situation on social media, revealing that her WNBA salary hardly covers her rent. She notably voiced her concerns about the WNBA’s labor negotiations, calling a recent proposal sent to players ‘disrespectful.’
The Sky’s record stands at 7-16, leaving them near the bottom of the league rankings. With an upcoming game against the Seattle Storm, Reese hopes to play without accruing another technical foul.
Sky coach James Wade expressed confidence in Reese but highlighted the importance of maintaining composure on the court. ‘We need her to channel her energy positively,’ he said.
Recent Posts
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale
- Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly
- Illinois Tollway Launches 24-Hour Hot Weather Patrols Amid Heat Wave