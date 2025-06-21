Angel Reese Campaigns for All-Star Votes Amidst Caitlin Clark’s Silent Dominance

CHICAGO, IL — As All-Star voting heats up for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is pushing hard for fan support. Known for her outstanding performances, Reese is on a mission to secure her place among the league’s top stars.

Despite breaking records on the court, including becoming the second-youngest player in WNBA history to post a triple-double, Reese currently ranks 13th in All-Star voting with 173,363 votes. This comes after her phenomenal rookie season, where she finished in the top ten of fan voting.

On June 21, Reese achieved remarkable feats by not only posting a triple-double against the Connecticut Sun but also becoming the fastest player to amass 500 points and 500 rebounds in just 38 games. With these statistics backing her, she has been active on social media, urging fans to vote. “DOUBLE VOTING TODAY!” she posted on X and Instagram.

In contrast, fellow player Caitlin Clark leads in fan votes with 515,993 without resorting to a publicity campaign. Even during her recovery from a quad injury, Clark’s consistent play has kept her on top of the voting charts, leading to discussions about the fairness of her popularity.

“There have been allegations of vote manipulation, leading to skepticism over Clark’s lead,” noted WNBA journalist LoLivia Pope. Other contributors have cited online harassment from Clark’s supporters regarding the voting process, adding another layer to this competitive voting season.

Fans’ votes account for 50% of the All-Star selection, while players and media determine the remaining share. As Reese strives to improve her standing through impressive gameplay and fan engagement, Clark remains relatively untouched by the controversy or campaigning.

As the Sky prepare for a nationally televised game against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese’s impact continues to grow. With an average of 11.0 points and 11.7 rebounds, she showcases her prowess in the league, leading in rebounding. Despite her team’s recent struggles, Reese’s competitive spirit shines bright.

Veteran guard Ariel Atkins recently expressed admiration for Reese’s resilience, stating, “The kid’s crown is heavy. Like, respect that.” As the Sky gear up for their clash with the Mercury, all eyes will be on Reese. This game could serve as a pivotal moment in her rising career.