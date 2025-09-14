Angel Reese Demands Changes After Tough Season with Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, IL — Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has hinted at a possible departure from the team following a difficult 2025 season. Reese, the team’s star player, stated, “I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if improvements are not made.

Reese faced a suspension earlier this season and later missed the final three games due to what was described as a back injury. This led to speculation about a strained relationship between Reese and the team. However, Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca confirmed that Reese will remain with the team. “That’s the direction we’re going to move, is that she’s on the roster,” he said during a press conference.

Pagliocca spoke positively about Reese’s talent, stating, “Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who’s had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago.” He expressed optimism that the team can move past their challenges, noting that he has had productive conversations with Reese and her team.

Despite her individual success, with an average of 14.7 points and a league-high 12.6 rebounds, the Sky struggled this season, finishing with a record of 10-34. Reese emphasized her desire for the team to acquire better players, declaring it a “nonnegotiable” for her. “I’m not settling for the same s— we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players,” she asserted.

As the team looks to the future, the management will need to address Reese’s demands to retain their star player and improve their performance next season.