Angel Reese Out for Fifth Straight Game Due to Back Injury

CHICAGO, Ill. — Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky will miss her fifth consecutive game this Saturday against the Indiana Fever due to a persistent back injury. Coach Tyler Marsh confirmed that Reese continues to be day-to-day with no clear timeline for her return.

Reese, who last played on July 29 during a loss to the Washington Mystics, had an impressive performance, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. However, she faced difficulty with foul trouble and back pain. “It was ugly, ugly for me, but I tried to push through… I know my teammates need me out there,” Reese said following the game.

Since the All-Star break, the young star has appeared in only two of the Sky’s games, raising concerns about her health. Marsh mentioned earlier in the week, “There isn’t a concrete timetable… I think she’s progressing but still kind of wait and see.” The Sky currently sit at 8-22 and are 6½ games out of playoff contention.

Reese’s sophomore season has been inconsistent, marked by a rough start and strong performances shortly thereafter. She made history with a triple-double and continued a streak of double-doubles, but has faced challenges limiting her impact on the court.

As the Sky prepares to face the Fever, the absence of their star forward may heavily influence the outcome. Without Reese, the team has struggled, averaging a loss margin of 22.3 points in the games she has missed. Chicago is 1-6 without her in the lineup this season.

Despite the setbacks, other players like Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham are expected to step up in her absence and help lead the team. The game against the Fever is seen as vital for the Sky as they attempt to revive their disappointing season.