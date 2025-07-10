Angel Reese Named NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete

LOS ANGELES, CA — Angel Reese, the LSU basketball star, has been named the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition. The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Reese, 23, is not only gracing the cover of the popular video game but is also launching her first signature shoe with Reebok, called the Angel Reese 1. In a press release, Reese expressed her enthusiasm: “Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok is more than a milestone — it’s a statement. It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically.”

Reese signed with Reebok in October 2023 after Shaquille O'Neal was named president of Reebok Basketball. As his first signee, Reese has become a prominent figure in women’s basketball, building on her impressive track record at LSU, where she led the team to their first NCAA championship in 2023.

In the WNBA, she was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in 2024 and quickly made an impact. Last season, she led the league in rebounds, averaging 13.1 per game, and set a rookie record with a total of 446 rebounds. Reese was recognized on the WNBA All-Rookie Team despite a season-ending wrist injury. This season, she is averaging 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 17 games.

“To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me,” Reese said. The NBA 2K26 game is set for release on September 5, and includes various editions featuring other stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony.

Reese continues to make waves in the sports world, building a legacy that inspires the next generation of female athletes.