Angel Reese Scores 19 Points in Return as Sky Fall to Storm

CHICAGO, Illinois — Angel Reese returned to action on Tuesday night, helping the Chicago Sky against the Seattle Storm despite her team’s 94-88 loss. Reese had been sidelined for seven games due to a back injury, last playing on July 29 against the Washington Mystics.

In her return, Reese played for 26 minutes, scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field. Her performance included four assists and one block. An elated Reese took to social media after the game, expressing her joy: “so happy to be back playing the game I love 😩🥺”

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh commented before the game, “She looked good in practice yesterday. I think she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround, so spirits are high. We’ll have a game-time decision tonight, but it’s looking pretty good right now [that she’ll play].” Marsh’s optimism was validated, as the medical staff cleared Reese for play.

Despite Reese’s impressive comeback, the Sky dropped to 8-26 on the season, extending their losing streak to five games. The Storm’s victory placed them at 18-18, just behind the Golden State Valkyries in the playoff hunt. Reese hasn’t been part of a win since a victory over the Minnesota Lynx on July 12.

Before her injury, Reese had a rocky start to the season, struggling with a shooting percentage of just 30.9% in her first seven games, including challenges in the restricted area. However, she progressed to achieving her first career triple-double in a victory on June 15 and was named an All-Star on July 6.

The Sky will look to turn their fortunes around in their next matchup, as the Storm prepare to face the Dallas Wings on Friday, August 22.