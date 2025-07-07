Sports
Angel Reese Shines Despite Sky’s Loss to Lynx
CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Sky fell to the Minnesota Lynx 80-75 on Sunday, despite a strong performance from Angel Reese. The Sky star and two-time All-Star recorded her fifth consecutive double-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists.
Reese’s efforts highlighted her aggressive style of play, which earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors last week. However, she struggled with efficiency, shooting 7-of-15 from the field and committing a game-high six turnovers.
The Lynx was led by Courtney Williams, who scored a game-high 25 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists. MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, effectively capitalizing on timely opportunities.
On the Sky’s side, Rachel Banham scored 20 points, going 6-of-10 from three-point range. However, the team struggled to get contributions from its bench, managing just five points. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith did not score, finishing 0-of-3 from the field.
With the loss, the Sky’s record dropped to 5-12, leaving them looking for consistency as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics (8-10) on Tuesday.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News