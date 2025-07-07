Angel Reese Shines Despite Sky’s Loss to Lynx

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Sky fell to the Minnesota Lynx 80-75 on Sunday, despite a strong performance from Angel Reese. The Sky star and two-time All-Star recorded her fifth consecutive double-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists.

Reese’s efforts highlighted her aggressive style of play, which earned her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors last week. However, she struggled with efficiency, shooting 7-of-15 from the field and committing a game-high six turnovers.

The Lynx was led by Courtney Williams, who scored a game-high 25 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists. MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, effectively capitalizing on timely opportunities.

On the Sky’s side, Rachel Banham scored 20 points, going 6-of-10 from three-point range. However, the team struggled to get contributions from its bench, managing just five points. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith did not score, finishing 0-of-3 from the field.

With the loss, the Sky’s record dropped to 5-12, leaving them looking for consistency as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics (8-10) on Tuesday.