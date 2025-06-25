Angel Reese Stops Scuffle Between Teammate and Sparks Rookie

Chicago, IL – Chicago Sky star Angel Reese defused a tense situation between teammate Rebecca Allen and Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson during a recent game.

The incident occurred under the basket as Allen attempted to secure a rebound. Jackson, also going for the ball, became enraged after Allen lunged over her. What began as a competitive play quickly escalated into a confrontation.

Reese, known for her tough playing style, intervened as Jackson attempted to confront Allen. She pushed Jackson away, acting as a peacemaker. Despite looking startled at times, Reese managed to calm the situation, preventing the scuffle from intensifying.

Jackson did not retract her aggressive stance towards Allen, continuing to express her frustration. However, Reese’s quick response helped restore order on the court.

Last week, Reese showcased her physical style when she struck an opponent during a game against the Washington Mystics. Her reputation as a tough player has often drawn attention, especially after her well-publicized rivalry with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Despite her tough girl image, Reese occasionally steps in to promote sportsmanship, showing her versatility both as a player and a teammate.