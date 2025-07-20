Angel Reese Unveils New ‘MeBounds’ Shoe Colorway Ahead of All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hours before hitting the court for the All-Star Game, Angel Reese is generating buzz with her latest shoe release, the ‘MeBounds’ colorway of her signature shoe. This new design is a response to critics who suggested she was inflating her rebound statistics earlier this season.

The phrase ‘MeBounds’ gained traction on social media, implying that Reese was rebounding her own missed shots. Despite criticism, she has turned this into a positive opportunity for awareness and promotion.

Reese teased the shoe’s bold pink hue in an Instagram post on Saturday, stating, “All mine. Not yours (yet).” This is part of her ongoing effort to raise awareness about cyberbullying, which she highlighted with a June launch of her MeBounds clothing collection.

In addition to the ‘MeBounds’ colorway, Reese debuted another shoe design, the ‘Diamond Dust,’ showcasing iridescent colors, earlier this month. Her collaboration with the athletic brand has introduced multiple shoe and clothing collections since her first sneakers were released in June.

As Reese prepares for the All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fellow players also showcased fashionable outfits. From A’ja Wilson’s motorsport-themed dress and striking boots to Caitlin Clark’s classic pumps, the event featured standout fashion moments.

A’ja Wilson even borrowed from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal during the Three-Point Contest, displaying her red and black Nike A’One amid cheers from her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo. Wilson stated she has been working on her own signature shoe since 2023, making her the first Black woman to achieve this milestone since Candace Parker.

The All-Star festivities are proving to be as much about style as skill, with Reese and Wilson both making significant waves in the world of sports and fashion.