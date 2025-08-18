Ángela Aguilar Breaks Silence After Christian Nodal’s Controversial Interview

Ciudad de México, México — Ángela Aguilar has resurfaced on social media following her husband Christian Nodal‘s revealing interview with Adela Micha on August 15, 2025. In the conversation, Nodal discussed their relationship and addressed ongoing controversies regarding their romance.

Just a day after Nodal’s comments sparked reactions online, Aguilar shared a video on Instagram Stories. In the clip, she appeared calm, wearing a cream outfit, showcasing her signature short hair, and flawless makeup. The 21-year-old singer greeted her fans with a warm message amidst her participation in a discussion with radio DJ Zane Lowe.

Despite the attention from Nodal’s statements, Aguilar remained focused on her career. She expressed her commitment to growth as an artist during her chat with Lowe, underscoring her determination to navigate challenges in the music industry.

In the interview, Nodal voiced confusion over the backlash against his wife, stating she has consistently supported him. He recalled difficult moments during legal disputes concerning his daughter Inti with his former partner and emphasized Aguilar’s role in helping him through those times. “She has been the one pushing through everything with my daughter,” Nodal said. “When my patience is worn out, she is what helps me center myself.”

Nodal also shared how Aguilar has been involved with Inti, mentioning how she renovated their Houston home to create a special room for the girl. “She decorated the house and said she wouldn’t move in until it was finished,” he recalled.

The backlash against Aguilar on social media includes claims of paid campaigns against her, which Nodal has publicly disputed. “If you know Ángela, you can’t hate her,” he asserted.

The couple’s public appearance comes as Nodal is creating waves for discussing the timeline of his relationship with Cazzu, Inti’s mother, and his romance with Aguilar. He mentioned they reconnected during the pandemic, although their initial interaction did not lead to anything. Now, their bond appears stronger than ever.

In a recent event, Nodal joined Aguilar during a significant concert at the Hollywood Bowl, where her family performed. The occasion marked a historic moment for the Aguilar family, as Pepe Aguilar took the stage with his children nearly two decades after his solo performance there.

Aguilar’s emotional tribute to Nodal during her performance of “Contigo a la distancia” left a memorable impact, showcasing the couple’s enduring connection. Despite the surrounding controversies, they are committed to living openly with their relationship.